ZClassic (ZCL) One Day Trading Volume Hits $3.00

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $357,405.27 and approximately $3.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for about $0.0385 or 0.00000192 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded 44.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.78 or 0.00288526 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00079341 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00066948 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004000 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000084 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

ZClassic Coin Trading

