Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Purchased by Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the quarter. Zebra Technologies makes up approximately 1.8% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $28,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,302,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,155,927,000 after acquiring an additional 462,751 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,928,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,325,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,271,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 292.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 110,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,886,000 after purchasing an additional 82,498 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $302.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.61. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $287.93 and a 1-year high of $615.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $333.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $424.86.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have commented on ZBRA. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $400.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $530.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies to $540.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $502.50.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

