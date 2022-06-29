Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Shares Gap Down to $1.92

Shares of Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.92, but opened at $1.84. Zhihu shares last traded at $1.81, with a volume of 6,328 shares traded.
A number of analysts recently commented on ZH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zhihu from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $1.80 to $1.50 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Zhihu in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.70 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zhihu has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.43.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.66.
Zhihu Company Profile (NYSE:ZH)
Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.
