Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Shares Gap Down to $1.92

Shares of Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.92, but opened at $1.84. Zhihu shares last traded at $1.81, with a volume of 6,328 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently commented on ZH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zhihu from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $1.80 to $1.50 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Zhihu in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.70 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zhihu has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.43.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.66.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zhihu during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Zhihu in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Must Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zhihu by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 16,348 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its holdings in Zhihu by 125.5% in the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 101,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 56,708 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Zhihu by 241.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 126,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 89,244 shares during the period. 20.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zhihu Company Profile (NYSE:ZH)

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.

