Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Up 2.9%

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $175.10 and last traded at $175.08. Approximately 27,524 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,393,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $170.12.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZTS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.75.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.82%.

In other news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total transaction of $301,085.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,786.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $387,806.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,239,025.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,356 shares of company stock worth $1,447,341. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1,448.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,307,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,939,000 after buying an additional 4,964,646 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,067,881,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Zoetis by 171.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,306 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,000,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,766,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,876,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

