111 (NASDAQ:YI) Shares Down 0.5%

111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI – Get Rating) shares fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.93 and last traded at $2.06. 185,995 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 592,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.07.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.90 and a 200 day moving average of $2.54. The firm has a market cap of $170.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of 111 by 61.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of 111 by 221.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 27,484 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of 111 by 59.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 52,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 19,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of 111 by 17.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 147,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 22,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

111, Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform in the healthcare market in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, B2B and B2C. The company sells medical and wellness products through online retail, and wholesale and retail pharmacies, as well as provides value-added services that include online consultation services and electronic prescription services to consumers.

