13,179 Shares in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Acquired by Elevated Capital Advisors LLC

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 13,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 89.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.75.

NYSE:PM traded down $2.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $98.11. 65,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,287,588. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $85.64 and a one year high of $112.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.28.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 86.51%.

About Philip Morris International (Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.