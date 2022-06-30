15,712 Shares in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Purchased by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PCY. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,468,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,205,000 after acquiring an additional 59,258 shares during the last quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 32,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 5,633 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the fourth quarter worth $77,000.

Get Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA PCY opened at $18.50 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.91 and a 200-day moving average of $22.52. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.28 and a fifty-two week high of $27.89.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.