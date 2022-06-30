17 Capital Partners LLC Boosts Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

17 Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,144 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for 1.6% of 17 Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. 17 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,046,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,258,926,000 after buying an additional 1,032,929 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Amgen by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,147,007 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,782,172,000 after buying an additional 505,306 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,725,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,962,892,000 after buying an additional 561,955 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Amgen by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,660,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,273,380,000 after buying an additional 453,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $1,138,930,000. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMGN. Mizuho upped their price objective on Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.57.

AMGN traded down $2.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $243.01. The company had a trading volume of 59,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,255,162. The stock has a market cap of $129.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.84. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $258.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

