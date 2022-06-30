17 Capital Partners LLC Grows Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

17 Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,873,879,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,051,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,334,845,000 after buying an additional 4,440,194 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,468,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,728,562,000 after buying an additional 2,476,199 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 66,379.2% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,382,103 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $260,637,000 after buying an additional 1,380,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,727,000. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $1.84 on Thursday, hitting $69.63. The company had a trading volume of 340,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,905,137. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.77 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.40.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on PayPal from $180.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on PayPal from $205.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Wedbush reduced their price objective on PayPal from $170.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on PayPal from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.59.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

