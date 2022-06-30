17 Capital Partners LLC Has $389,000 Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

17 Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,490 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. 17 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 750.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 119 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VRTX shares. Cowen raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.61.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 15,789 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.04, for a total transaction of $4,563,652.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 74,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,435,206.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 562 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.71, for a total transaction of $150,453.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,603,354.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 43,372 shares of company stock valued at $12,321,300. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VRTX traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $280.28. 21,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,738,963. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $176.36 and a one year high of $293.17.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 30.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.