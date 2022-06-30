24,290 Shares in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Bought by QV Investors Inc.

QV Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 24,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,436,000. QV Investors Inc. owned about 0.20% of Boston Beer at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Boston Beer during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Boston Beer by 1,733.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Beer during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Boston Beer during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Beer during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on SAM shares. TheStreet cut Boston Beer from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group cut Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $328.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Boston Beer from $420.00 to $337.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Boston Beer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $565.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boston Beer in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Beer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $456.29.

In related news, VP David L. Grinnell sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total value of $146,714.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,133.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider John C. Geist sold 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.98, for a total value of $391,083.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,680.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SAM opened at $314.67 on Thursday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a one year low of $287.00 and a one year high of $1,048.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -71.68 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $340.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $396.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($2.21). Boston Beer had a positive return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $430.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

