2,670 Shares in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Purchased by Capital City Trust Co. FL

Capital City Trust Co. FL bought a new position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 126,528.2% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,371,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $705,131,000 after acquiring an additional 11,362,234 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Newmont in the 4th quarter worth about $489,639,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Newmont by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,746,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,465,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,671 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Newmont by 10,363.8% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,207,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in Newmont in the 4th quarter worth about $90,515,000. 78.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NEM traded down $1.63 on Thursday, reaching $60.36. 145,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,476,168. The firm has a market cap of $47.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.32 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $52.60 and a 12 month high of $86.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.23.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 167.94%.

In other Newmont news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $266,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,846,982.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $213,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,027,930.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,000 shares of company stock worth $2,210,280 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NEM shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Newmont from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Newmont from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.43.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

