2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Stock Price Down 8.2%

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 8.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.91 and last traded at $10.02. Approximately 20,278 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,239,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.92.

TWOU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on 2U from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on 2U from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on 2U in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded 2U from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 2U has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

The company has a market cap of $796.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

2U ( NASDAQ:TWOU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.08. 2U had a negative net margin of 28.45% and a negative return on equity of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $253.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that 2U, Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWOU. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in 2U by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of 2U during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 2U during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 2U during the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 2U during the 1st quarter valued at $139,000.

About 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU)

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

