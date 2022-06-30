30,449 Shares in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Acquired by Elevated Capital Advisors LLC

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 30,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 37,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 43,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.83. The stock had a trading volume of 41,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,993,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.19. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $33.62 and a twelve month high of $47.24.

BTI has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,600 ($44.17) to GBX 3,800 ($46.62) in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 4,200 ($51.53) to GBX 4,400 ($53.98) in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,100.00.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

