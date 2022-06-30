37,946 Shares in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Acquired by Bullseye Investment Management LLC

Bullseye Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 37,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,072,000. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF comprises about 3.5% of Bullseye Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Bullseye Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 81,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,235 shares in the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 297.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 137,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,753,000 after purchasing an additional 102,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 208,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,405,000 after purchasing an additional 11,262 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGV opened at $96.57 on Thursday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $92.80 and a 1-year high of $109.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.46.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

