3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a decrease of 59.6% from the May 31st total of 28,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 324,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

DDDX traded down $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.05. 11,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,198. 3DX Industries has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.33. The company has a market cap of $4.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 3.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average is $0.08.

3DX Industries Company Profile

3DX Industries, Inc manufactures and sells consumer and corporate products using an additive manufacturing method through 3D metal printing technology, and conventional precision manufacturing processes. The company was formerly known as Amarok Resources, Inc and changed its name to 3DX Industries, Inc in November 2013.

