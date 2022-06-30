3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a decrease of 59.6% from the May 31st total of 28,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 324,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
DDDX traded down $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.05. 11,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,198. 3DX Industries has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.33. The company has a market cap of $4.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 3.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average is $0.08.
3DX Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 3DX Industries (DDDX)
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
- Paychex Continues To Provide Steady And Predictable Results
- Why I’m Buying Pfizer And You Should Too
- The Value Of High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Deepens
- 3 Reasons Why Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) Should Be In Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for 3DX Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3DX Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.