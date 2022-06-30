3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,319 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,539 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in 3M were worth $9,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of 3M by 2.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 6,735 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 3.1% in the first quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,273 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 5.0% in the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 2,008 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 13.5% during the first quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 5,908 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 11.4% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MMM. UBS Group cut their target price on 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $156.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus cut shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.64.

In other 3M news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at $13,211,681.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $129.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. 3M has a 1 year low of $128.19 and a 1 year high of $203.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.02%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

