3M (NYSE:MMM) Stake Lowered by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,087 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. 3M accounts for 1.1% of New England Research & Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 125.0% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus lowered shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.64.

MMM traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $128.58. The stock had a trading volume of 48,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,230,687. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a 1-year low of $128.19 and a 1-year high of $203.21.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.32. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.02%.

In other news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

