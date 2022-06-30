50,139 Shares in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Purchased by Elevated Capital Advisors LLC

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,139 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,476 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 18,104 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 13,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 52,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 7,297 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

NASDAQ ARCC traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,876,212. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.51. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.01. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $17.03 and a 52 week high of $23.00.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The investment management company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.12 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 75.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

ARCC has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered Ares Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ares Capital from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Hovde Group reduced their target price on Ares Capital to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

In related news, Director Steven B. Mckeever purchased 2,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $49,811.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,944 shares in the company, valued at $806,744.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael J. Arougheti purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $5,325,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,782,709 shares in the company, valued at $31,643,084.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 356,775 shares of company stock worth $6,381,371. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ares Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.