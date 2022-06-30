66,085 Shares in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Bought by Madrona Financial Services LLC

Madrona Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 66,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,000. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF comprises about 3.2% of Madrona Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Madrona Financial Services LLC owned 0.32% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, 55I LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000.

Get Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $99.84. The stock had a trading volume of 701,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,397. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 12-month low of $99.73 and a 12-month high of $100.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.95.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.