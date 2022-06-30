6,665 Shares in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) Bought by Howard Wealth Management LLC

Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the first quarter worth $60,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $374,000.

NYSEARCA:FLRN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.16. The stock had a trading volume of 3,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,387. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.49. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 12-month low of $29.97 and a 12-month high of $30.68.

