6,690 Shares in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Acquired by Fractal Investments LLC

Fractal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 148,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Unum Group during the third quarter valued at about $515,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Unum Group in the third quarter worth about $302,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 23.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,698,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,677,000 after buying an additional 699,437 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 465.0% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 352,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,821,000 after buying an additional 289,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNM opened at $34.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.19. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $37.49. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Unum Group will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.55%.

In other news, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 7,033 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $250,937.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,413 shares in the company, valued at $656,975.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,500,295.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,453 shares of company stock valued at $2,765,621. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup began coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Unum Group from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Unum Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.25.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

