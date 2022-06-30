Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,213 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 878 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 1.0% of Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,085 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,443,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 10.1% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 10.7% during the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,289 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,295,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 816,037 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $96,586,000 after purchasing an additional 7,080 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total transaction of $5,661,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,973,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,539,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $2,712,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,407,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABT. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $151.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.64.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $109.10 on Thursday. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $101.24 and a fifty-two week high of $142.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $191.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.73.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 43.62%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

