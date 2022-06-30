Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.34 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a report released on Monday, June 27th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.34 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.36. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Acadia Realty Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.26 per share.

AKR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Acadia Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.75.

Shares of AKR opened at $15.86 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.81 and its 200-day moving average is $20.35. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $15.37 and a 12 month high of $23.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.11). Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 11.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 601,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,266,000 after purchasing an additional 53,088 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 117,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 953.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 263,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,382,000 after acquiring an additional 238,671 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 6.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 71,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. 98.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $31,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,390.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 189.48%.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

