Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.88

Shares of Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.88 and last traded at $4.88, with a volume of 740 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.26.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ANIOY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Acerinox from €20.25 ($21.54) to €17.00 ($18.09) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Acerinox from €18.00 ($19.15) to €19.00 ($20.21) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Acerinox from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Acerinox from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.58 and its 200-day moving average is $5.93.

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and Europe. The company offers flat products, including coil cold rollings, hot rolled and black coils, teardrop steel or coils, and hot and cold rolled sheets, as well as roughing materials, discs, billets, and plates.

