Ackroo Inc. (CVE:AKR) Senior Officer Acquires C$21,040.00 in Stock

Ackroo Inc. (CVE:AKR – Get Rating) Senior Officer Stephen Alexander Levely acquired 263,000 shares of Ackroo stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.08 per share, with a total value of C$21,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,381,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$590,480.

Stephen Alexander Levely also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 27th, Stephen Alexander Levely acquired 119,000 shares of Ackroo stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.08 per share, with a total value of C$9,520.00.

On Thursday, June 9th, Stephen Alexander Levely acquired 118,000 shares of Ackroo stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.09 per share, with a total value of C$10,030.00.

Shares of CVE AKR opened at C$0.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.01. The company has a market cap of C$9.26 million and a PE ratio of -3.64. Ackroo Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.06 and a 52-week high of C$0.26.

Ackroo Inc develops and sells an online loyalty and rewards platform that enables businesses to design and execute customer transaction, engagement, and retention strategies primarily in North America. It enables small to medium sized businesses to automate the processing and management of gift card and loyalty transactions to increase profitability and build long-term customer relationships.

