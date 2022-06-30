Adams Asset Advisors LLC Buys 53,632 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,386,011 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,632 shares during the period. Energy Transfer makes up about 2.3% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $15,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ET. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 105.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,409,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $274,958,000 after buying an additional 17,125,811 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,490,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $728,277,000 after buying an additional 16,346,887 shares during the period. Stephens Group LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,325,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,857,533 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $179,888,000 after buying an additional 4,878,514 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 58,239,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $479,314,000 after buying an additional 4,108,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ET shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.11.

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $10.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.14. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $7.96 and a 52 week high of $12.48. The company has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.93.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $20.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.86%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.47%.

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Michael K. Grimm bought 504,600 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $5,656,566.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 181,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,007.69. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

