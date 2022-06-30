adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €235.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) has been given a €235.00 ($250.00) price objective by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.22% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ADS. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €305.00 ($324.47) price target on shares of adidas in a report on Monday, May 9th. Warburg Research set a €250.00 ($265.96) target price on shares of adidas in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €255.00 ($271.28) target price on shares of adidas in a report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €193.00 ($205.32) target price on shares of adidas in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €260.00 ($276.60) target price on shares of adidas in a report on Monday, May 9th.

FRA:ADS opened at €170.02 ($180.87) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €180.52 and its 200 day moving average is €212.21. adidas has a 12 month low of €163.65 ($174.10) and a 12 month high of €201.01 ($213.84).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

