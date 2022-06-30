Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Trading Down 7.6%

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) shares dropped 7.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $29.21 and last traded at $29.21. Approximately 1,911 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,046,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.61.

ADNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Adient in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Adient from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Adient from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Adient in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Adient from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76, a P/E/G ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 2.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.15.

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.15). Adient had a net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 4.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Adient plc will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $237,804.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,484 shares in the company, valued at $3,550,914.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Adient by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adient by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Adient by 385.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Adient by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Adient by 52.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Adient plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's seating solutions include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

