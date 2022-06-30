Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.33-$3.33 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.43 billion-$4.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.51 billion. Adobe also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $13.50-$13.50 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADBE. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adobe from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $489.31.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $368.78. 91,359 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,657,258. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $398.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $458.42. Adobe has a 52-week low of $338.00 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $174.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.08.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total transaction of $265,698.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 410,165 shares in the company, valued at $177,203,584.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total transaction of $1,111,587.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at $11,450,995.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,325 shares of company stock worth $3,398,786. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Delphia USA Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 586 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 643 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 817 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.