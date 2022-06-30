Adshares (ADS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.07 Million

Adshares (ADS) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 30th. In the last week, Adshares has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. One Adshares coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.79 or 0.00009406 BTC on exchanges. Adshares has a total market capitalization of $49.20 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007176 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 31% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010748 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 21,229.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005773 BTC.

Adshares Coin Profile

Adshares uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 27,427,839 coins. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Adshares’ official website is adshares.net . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Buying and Selling Adshares

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

