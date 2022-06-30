Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Short Interest Update

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 72.1% from the May 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ATEYY stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.75. The stock had a trading volume of 47,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,532. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.76. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.16. Advantest has a 52-week low of $52.62 and a 52-week high of $105.10.

About Advantest (Get Rating)

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics System; and Services, Support and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry.

