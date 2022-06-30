Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Purchases 45 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 331 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Tesla were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $12,596,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in Tesla by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 1,959 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $685.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $761.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $891.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $710.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.13. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $620.46 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The business’s revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Cowen lifted their target price on Tesla from $660.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $900.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered their price objective on Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Tesla from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $1,175.00 to $1,100.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $883.92.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total value of $3,147,970.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,112,519.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total transaction of $310,349,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,193,251 shares in the company, valued at $151,037,539,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 416,669 shares of company stock worth $368,203,194 over the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.