Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Sells 293 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV trimmed its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other WEC Energy Group news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,666 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total transaction of $1,115,983.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,535.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 31,480 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $3,280,530.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,771.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,821 shares of company stock valued at $5,189,283 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $99.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.65. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.84 and a 12-month high of $108.39.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.7275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 67.83%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WEC. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.00.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

