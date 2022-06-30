Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.54.

AEGXF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$25.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Aecon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

OTCMKTS AEGXF opened at $10.10 on Thursday. Aecon Group has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $17.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.45.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.