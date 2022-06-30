AEON Financial Service (OTCMKTS:AEOJF) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Jun 30th, 2022

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AEON Financial Service (OTCMKTS:AEOJFGet Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, Mizuho upgraded AEON Financial Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

AEON Financial Service stock opened at $9.43 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.84. AEON Financial Service has a twelve month low of $9.43 and a twelve month high of $9.43.

AEON Financial Service Company Profile (Get Rating)

AEON Financial Service Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Japan, Thailand, Malaysia, and other Asian countries. It operates through five segments: Retail, Solutions, China Area, Mekong Area, Malay Area. The company engages in processing, banking, short-term insurance, bank agency, ATM, credit guarantee, acquiring, Internet, housing and other loans, credit management, property leases, installment sales, hire purchase contracts, life and non-life insurance agency, life insurance sales, loan purchases, credit card purchase contracts, collection and payment agency, guarantee, credit card, and electronic money businesses.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for AEON Financial Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEON Financial Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.