AEON Financial Service (OTCMKTS:AEOJF) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AEON Financial Service (OTCMKTS:AEOJF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, Mizuho upgraded AEON Financial Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

AEON Financial Service stock opened at $9.43 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.84. AEON Financial Service has a twelve month low of $9.43 and a twelve month high of $9.43.

AEON Financial Service Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Japan, Thailand, Malaysia, and other Asian countries. It operates through five segments: Retail, Solutions, China Area, Mekong Area, Malay Area. The company engages in processing, banking, short-term insurance, bank agency, ATM, credit guarantee, acquiring, Internet, housing and other loans, credit management, property leases, installment sales, hire purchase contracts, life and non-life insurance agency, life insurance sales, loan purchases, credit card purchase contracts, collection and payment agency, guarantee, credit card, and electronic money businesses.

