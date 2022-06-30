Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Trading Up 5.4%

Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) were up 5.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $47.14 and last traded at $47.14. Approximately 1,583 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 88,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.72.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AGYS shares. StockNews.com downgraded Agilysys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded Agilysys from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Agilysys from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on Agilysys to $58.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Agilysys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.92 and a 200-day moving average of $39.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 248.46 and a beta of 1.34.
In other Agilysys news, SVP Laveti Sridhar sold 704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total value of $26,357.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,184. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,050 shares of company stock worth $121,231. Insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGYS. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 424,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,873,000 after buying an additional 147,100 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 496,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,811,000 after buying an additional 126,969 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilysys during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,135,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 553,688 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,081,000 after buying an additional 54,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 154,978 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,115,000 after buying an additional 53,624 shares in the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS)
Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, reservations management, and seat solutions to enhance guest experience.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Agilysys (AGYS)
