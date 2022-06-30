Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Trading Up 5.4%

Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) were up 5.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $47.14 and last traded at $47.14. Approximately 1,583 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 88,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.72.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AGYS shares. StockNews.com downgraded Agilysys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded Agilysys from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Agilysys from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on Agilysys to $58.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Agilysys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.92 and a 200-day moving average of $39.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 248.46 and a beta of 1.34.

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. Agilysys had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $46.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Agilysys news, SVP Laveti Sridhar sold 704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total value of $26,357.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,184. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,050 shares of company stock worth $121,231. Insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGYS. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 424,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,873,000 after buying an additional 147,100 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 496,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,811,000 after buying an additional 126,969 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilysys during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,135,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 553,688 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,081,000 after buying an additional 54,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 154,978 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,115,000 after buying an additional 53,624 shares in the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, reservations management, and seat solutions to enhance guest experience.

