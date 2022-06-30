Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Holdings Trimmed by Barton Investment Management

Barton Investment Management cut its position in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 713,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the quarter. Air Lease makes up about 4.0% of Barton Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Barton Investment Management’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $31,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Air Lease in the fourth quarter worth about $87,018,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Air Lease by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,539,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,081,000 after acquiring an additional 836,467 shares during the period. HST Ventures LLC bought a new stake in Air Lease in the fourth quarter worth about $17,233,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Air Lease in the fourth quarter worth about $10,989,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Air Lease by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 446,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,767,000 after acquiring an additional 167,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AL traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,174. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.31. Air Lease Co. has a one year low of $29.75 and a one year high of $50.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.41 and a beta of 1.91.

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. Air Lease had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $596.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently -54.81%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

In other news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.60 per share, for a total transaction of $106,800.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 1,204,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,882,264.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

