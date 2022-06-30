Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Acquired by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 213,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $53,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Insight Folios Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. First National Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APD shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $275.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.46.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $243.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.87. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $216.24 and a one year high of $316.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.54%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

