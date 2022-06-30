Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at Evercore ISI

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

ALK has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James downgraded Alaska Air Group from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Cowen boosted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $74.14.

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $40.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Alaska Air Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.19 and a fifty-two week high of $63.76.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $0.25. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.51) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Alaska Air Group will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total transaction of $93,940.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,103.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 56,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

