Alchemy Pay Price Down 4.8% This Week (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 30th. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0116 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Alchemy Pay has a total market capitalization of $54.42 million and $15.72 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Alchemy Pay alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.52 or 0.00277370 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00078359 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00065997 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00004000 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000060 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Coin Profile

ACH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,710,928,000 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemy Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemy Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.