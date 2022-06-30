Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) PT Lowered to $150.00 at Evercore ISI

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Evercore ISI from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel to $250.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $275.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $226.20.

Allegiant Travel stock opened at $113.78 on Monday. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $110.44 and a 1-year high of $215.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.52.

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.22). Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $500.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.58) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Allegiant Travel news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.87, for a total value of $81,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total transaction of $135,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,246,544.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 58.0% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 58.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 98.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

