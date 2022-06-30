Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) PT Lowered to $150.00 at Evercore ISI

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Evercore ISI from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the transportation company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel to $250.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $275.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $226.20.
Allegiant Travel stock opened at $113.78 on Monday. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $110.44 and a 1-year high of $215.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.52.
In other Allegiant Travel news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.87, for a total value of $81,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total transaction of $135,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,246,544.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 58.0% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 58.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 98.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Allegiant Travel Company Profile (Get Rating)
Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.
