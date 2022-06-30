Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) Short Interest Down 58.4% in June

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decline of 58.4% from the May 31st total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ALVOF opened at $4.55 on Thursday. Alvopetro Energy has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $8.00. The firm has a market cap of $155.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.18.

Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.25. Alvopetro Energy had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 44.79%. The business had revenue of $13.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.32 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Alvopetro Energy will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Noble Financial started coverage on Alvopetro Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. As of December 31, 2021, it held interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets; two exploration assets comprising Blocks 182 and the western portion of Block 183; and two oil fields, Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua, which include 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil.

