Amarillo National Bank Purchases New Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Amarillo National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,720,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 122,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $583,000. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $152.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $149.10 and a 12 month high of $202.26. The company has a market cap of $140.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.16.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.18. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $187.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.58.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

