American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $11.27

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.27 and last traded at $11.33, with a volume of 65439 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.73.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $39.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Eagle Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.85.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.31.

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 28.05% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.62%.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 24,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $449,244.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,174. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.65 per share, with a total value of $116,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $349,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 31,500 shares of company stock valued at $374,225 in the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEO. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 5.8% during the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 286,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 56.2% during the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 294,328 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 105,946 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter valued at about $1,579,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth about $309,000.

About American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

