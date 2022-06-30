American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Shares Bought by Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its position in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158,519 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. American Software comprises about 1.7% of Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV owned 0.47% of American Software worth $3,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in American Software by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,399,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,953,000 after purchasing an additional 40,954 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of American Software by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 658,708 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,727,000 after buying an additional 228,332 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Software by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 509,346 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,328,000 after buying an additional 100,503 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Software by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 488,909 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,755,000 after buying an additional 33,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in American Software by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 396,868 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,386,000 after buying an additional 25,806 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com raised American Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Software in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

AMSWA stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.20. The stock had a trading volume of 116,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,464. American Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.02 and a 52 week high of $33.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.63 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. American Software’s payout ratio is 115.79%.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment provides demand optimization, inventory optimization, supply optimization, retail optimization, quality and compliance, PLM, sourcing management, and integrated business planning services.

