Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.93

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.93 and traded as low as $22.16. Ames National shares last traded at $22.16, with a volume of 7,096 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ames National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.90.

Ames National ( NASDAQ:ATLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ames National had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $15.71 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATLO. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ames National by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ames National by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 170,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 23,775 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ames National during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $438,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ames National by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ames National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 21.53% of the company’s stock.

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Adams, Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Polk, Marshall, Ringgold, Story, Taylor, and Union counties in the central, north-central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts a range of deposits, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

