Amigo (LON:AMGO) Trading Up 2%

Amigo Holdings PLC (LON:AMGO – Get Rating) shares were up 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 5.35 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.20 ($0.06). Approximately 1,249,602 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 7,207,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.10 ($0.06).
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 6 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 5.24. The company has a market cap of £24.72 million and a PE ratio of -0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 427.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.19.
Amigo Company Profile (LON:AMGO)
Recommended Stories
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
- The Value Of High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Deepens
- Paychex Continues To Provide Steady And Predictable Results
- Why I’m Buying Pfizer And You Should Too
- Now Is The Time To Buy SGH
Receive News & Ratings for Amigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.