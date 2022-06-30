Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Position Increased by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 135.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,861 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 89,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,790,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,350,000 after buying an additional 5,464 shares in the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth $758,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.80.

ADI opened at $147.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.69 and a 12 month high of $191.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.35. The stock has a market cap of $76.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.07.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 16.84%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 86.12%.

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total value of $636,409.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,108 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,859.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.50, for a total transaction of $782,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,036 shares of company stock valued at $1,658,461 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

