Analysts Set Expectations for RPT Realty’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:RPT)

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPTGet Rating) – KeyCorp issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for RPT Realty in a report released on Monday, June 27th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the year. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for RPT Realty’s current full-year earnings is $1.04 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for RPT Realty’s FY2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

RPT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on RPT Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.80.

RPT opened at $10.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. RPT Realty has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $14.99. The firm has a market cap of $861.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.47.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPTGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.20). RPT Realty had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $56.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is currently 85.25%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Trust purchased a new position in RPT Realty during the first quarter worth $148,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in RPT Realty during the first quarter worth $8,562,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in RPT Realty during the first quarter worth $385,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in RPT Realty during the first quarter worth $200,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in RPT Realty by 11.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,392,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,946,000 after buying an additional 546,213 shares in the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

